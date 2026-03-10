Radford Athletes Earn Multiple All-State Honors at Class 2 State Meet

(Left to right) Raelin Adams, Abigail Castleberry, Lily Hyatt, Cora Mosby, Essiq Williams, and Izzy Lytton.

Radford High School athletes delivered an impressive performance at the Class 2 State Indoor Track and Field State Meet, bringing home 2 state championships, several podium finishes, and multiple All-State honors. In Virginia, athletes who finish first, second, or third place earn All-State recognition, and the Bobcats had several athletes reach that elite level.

Junior standout Essiq Williams led the way with an outstanding all-around performance. Williams first qualified for the finals in the boys 55-meter dash, running 6.55 seconds in the preliminaries. He improved his time in the finals to 6.53 seconds, earning second place and All-State honors.

Williams went on to capture the state championship in the boys 300-meter dash, blazing to first place with a winning time of 35.70 seconds, winning his second consecutive 300m dash title. He also showed his versatility in the field events, finishing fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 4 inches, and sixth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 4 inches.

Radford’s distance runners also had a strong showing. Sophomore Cora Mosby earned All-State honors in the girls 3200-meter run with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 12:08.16. Teammate Lily Hyatt, a junior, also placed in the event, finishing fifth with a time of 13:09.18.

One of the biggest highlights of the meet came from junior Abigail Castleberry, who delivered a remarkable performance in the girls 1000-meter run. Castleberry captured the state championship with a winning time of 3:05.06, earning All-State recognition while also breaking her own Radford High School record in the event.

In the field events, sophomore Raelin Adams narrowly missed the podium but had a strong showing, finishing fourth in the girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 3½ inches.

Senior Izzy Lytton competed in both the long jump and triple jump for Radford. Lytton placed eighth in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 8¼ inches and finished 11th in the triple jump with a jump of 30 feet, 5 inches.

With multiple All-State honors, two state champions, and a school record performance, Radford High School closed out the indoor season with several standout performances on the state stage and continued to showcase the strength of its track and field program.