Radford City Republican Committee Nominates Tracy A. Trump for City Treasurer

Radford, VA – On May 31, 2025, the Radford City Republican Committee unanimously nominated Tracy A. Trump as their candidate for City Treasurer during a duly called meeting.

Tracy A. Trump brings over 30 years of dedicated service to the Radford Treasurer’s Office, where she has served as Chief Deputy for the majority of her career. Her nomination was proposed by Angel Turpin, the Republican candidate for Commissioner of Revenue, and was met with enthusiastic support from a strong turnout of committee members and supporters.

In her address to the crowd, Mrs. Trump pledged to leverage her extensive experience to deliver exceptional service to Radford’s citizens and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Treasurer’s Office. Trump emphasized her commitment to bringing greater transparency and accountability to Radford’s financial management. “I am honored by this nomination and will work tirelessly to restore trust and ensure responsible stewardship of our city’s resources,” Trump stated.

The Radford City Republican Committee is confident that Tracy A. Trump’s proven track record and dedication to fiscal responsibility make her the ideal candidate to serve as City Treasurer.

Submitted by Jason Taylor, Radford City Republican Party Public Relations Officer