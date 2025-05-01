Radford Council addresses comments of Treasurer

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

At its meeting Monday night, Radford City Council approved a new subdivision for the city. However, before acting on that matter, Mayor David Horton read a statement from City Council on concerns expressed at previous meetings by the city’s treasurer, Janet Jones.

Council issued the following statement, read by Mayor David Horton, addressing citizens’ questions as to why the City Treasurer was not recognized to speak to Council during the adoption of fees and tax rates at the April 21st Council meeting.

Mayor Horton read the statement as follows:

“As part of the budget process members of City Council determined that it was necessary to increase the personal property tax rate from $2.44 to $2.55 per hundred dollars of assessed value. While no one wanted to raise these rates and all members acknowledge the difficulties that such decisions can pose for our residents, they all agreed that additional revenue was essential to continue advancing the City’s priorities,” the mayor read.

“At the City Council meeting on April 7th, the City Treasurer expressed opposition to the rate increase stating it would create additional workload for her office. While Council recognized that any change in taxes or fees requires administrative adjustments and that the personal property tax in particular presents unique challenges due to the Commonwealth’s relief program, they ultimately concluded that the need for revenue outweighed these concerns,” he continued.

Horton said that on April 21st, the Treasurer informed staff she believed the proposed rate increase was illegal.

“To ensure compliance with state law, staff consulted with the Commissioner of Revenue and the City Attorney both of whom confirmed there was no legal barrier to this increase,” Horton said.

He continued that the Treasurer also raised concerns that the office’s technology systems could not accommodate the change.

“Staff reviewed these concerns and confirmed that the Treasurer’s systems, along with other City systems, could indeed manage the updated rate,” he noted.

“All the Treasurer’s questions were answered before the April 21st meeting. Despite this, the Treasurer maintained her objections. During the April 21st meeting, while Council was in the process of adopting the 2025 taxes and fees, the Treasurer interrupted a motion on the floor to again express her objections,” Horton said.

“As she was out of order and her concerns had already been addressed prior to the meeting, the Mayor did not recognize her,” according to the statement. “The Mayor explained the situation to those in attendance and to viewers watching on-line. The Treasurer continued to interject, inaccurately claiming the Council was deceiving taxpayers.”

The entire process is challenging on its own, even without inaccurate comments about it. The City has been fully transparent throughout the budget process and if anyone has any questions or concerns they are always welcome to reach out to staff or any member of Council,” Horton concluded.

In other business, City Council approved the subdivision plat for The Glades Subdivision, a proposed housing development planned for the Prospect Hill area. Current plans for the 21 acre site, call for the construction of 54 single family homes within the project area located east of Oakland Avenue, Prospect Road and Morton Street in West Radford.

Council had approved the sale of the property to Golden Triangle in November 2024. The proposed development was found in compliance with the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which designated the project area for single-family residential use. The City Planning Commission at its April meeting recommended that Council approve the subdivision plat, a Development Agreement and Home Owner Association Covenants and Restrictions. After discussion, Council unanimously approved the subdivision and the additional documents as recommended by the Planning Commission.

In other action, Council approved Ordinance 1816 to amend and clarify the effective dates of the tax rates for 2025.

The ordinance set January 1, 2025 as the date in which the real estate tax rate (82 cents), personal property tax rate ($2.55), and the machinery and tools tax rate ($1.76 per $100) would take effect. Rates for the meals tax (6.5 percent), hotel occupancy tax (8.5 percent and the cigarette tax (40 cents per pack) will take effect on July 1, 2025.

Council also approved Appropriations Ordinance 1802.28 appropriating $48,566 for 15 tasers for the Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Josh Moore of the Sheriff’s Dept. applied for the grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) which will fund $36,448 of the purchase with the balance of $12,118 coming from New River Valley Community Services. (NRVCS). No funds will be required from the City.

In a related matter, Mayor David Horton thanked Sheriff Mark Armentrout and Chief Jerry Holdaway for their efforts in working to clean up abandoned property in Wildwood Park and along Riverway Trail.

Sheriff Armentrout supervised staff and trustees from the regional jail in cleaning up abandoned property and campsites in Wildwood Park. Chief Holdaway and his officers were recognized for their continuing effort over several weeks to inform persons that camping in the park was not allowed and to provide them with a list of resources and opportunities for assistance.

Council appointed Kim Repass and Abram Williams to the Board of Onward NRV and Wade Vanhoy as an alternate to the Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Board.

Executive Director Dan McKinney presented the Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Annual Report to Council. The presentation reviewed several goals achieved during the past year and also highlighted events and programs the Chamber had been involved with among which were the ACCE program donation to New River Community College, Club Fair and Highlander Festival at Radford University and community events for children such as the Treat Trail and the Easter Egg Hunt.

Chamber goals for 2025 included developing a strong social media presence; maintaining their website as a resource for all users; increasing membership; offering leadership and business seminars; and providing networking opportunities.

After the presentation, Council unanimously adopted a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber and the City for the upcoming fiscal year which saw the City’s financial appropriation to the Chamber reduced from $18,000 to $14,000 for the upcoming year.

Council at the end of the meeting went into Closed Session as allowed under the Code of Virginia to discuss personnel matters and consult with legal counsel.

The next meeting of the Radford City Council will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday May 12, 2025 in the Council Chambers of the Radford City Hall at 10 Robertson Street.