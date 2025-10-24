Radford loses to Carroll County on Senior Night

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a cold, crisp night in Radford the visiting Carroll County Cavaliers defeated the Radford Bobcats 49-34 on Radford’s Seniors Night.

It looks like this was the first time Carroll County has beaten the Bobcats since there has been a Carroll County High School. The Cavaliers, running from a full house backfield and carrying out fakes that make you lose track of who is carrying the pigskin, rushed for 529 yards on 65 rushes – 8.2 yards per carry.

QB Isaiah Easter rushed for 148 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for two more. Samuel McGrady had 90 rushing yards, Youssef Elalfy rushed for 86 yards, Ayden Dickerson had 80 yards and Klay Dalton finished with 71 yards. Four different players scored touchdowns for the victorious Cavaliers.

The first three Cavaliers possessions saw them drive 68 yards on eight plays, 88 yards on seven plays and 73 on eight plays all ending with touchdowns.

Radford hung close with big plays in the first half as Pace Prioleau scored on a catch and run for a 40 yard score. Trenton Carter got behind the Cavalier secondary for a 68-yard touchdown.

The Bobcats, down only 21-14 just before halftime would give up an off tackle 33-yard touchdown run as the clock hit all zeros by Elalfy. The score put Carroll up 28-14 at intermission.

Getting the ball first in the second half, Radford marched down the field as the drive would be capped off by Peyton Dobbins scoring from six yards out and Louis Webster’s kick made it 28-21. Dobbins finished the game with three touchdown passes and 292 passing yards.

Carroll County (6-2) would drive 73 yards on nine plays and Easter would hit McGrady for a seven-yard touchdown pass to go up 35-21 after Evan Conner’s point after.

On the ensuing kickoff Radford would try to pick up the bouncing ball and would touch the ball going out-of-bounds at their eight yard line. Then on the first play QB Dobbins would fumble with the Cavaliers recovering at the Bobcat four.

Two plays later McGrady would bull his way in from two yards out to make it 42-21. They had scored two touchdowns in 47 seconds.

Radford would strike back on their next possession with Dobbins sneaking in from one yard and it was 42-28.

Carroll would come back and score on an Easter seven-yard run around right end for six and Conner’s kick made the score 49-28 with 5:25 left in the game.

Radford would score as Dobbins hit Colton Garner-Rollins over the middle for a 26-yard strike, but Webster’s kick was blocked and the final score would be 49-34 Cavaliers.

Carroll County has now won five of their last six games and two in a row.

“They (Carroll) are tough to defend offensively,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist. “We gave up a big touchdown there right at halftime and then they scored 14 points in less than one minute there late in the third quarter. Our guys played hard but we needed to bring people down when we tried to make tackles.”

Radford (4-4) dropped their second consecutive game and have lost three of their last four. Dobbins threw for two touchdowns and 292 yards.

The Bobcats will take on Floyd at Floyd County High School next Friday, October 31, with a 7 pm kickoff.

Carroll 14 14 14 7-49

Radford 7 7 7 13-34

CC – McGrady 5 pass- Conner kick-7-0

CC – Leonard 5 run – Conner kick -14-0

Rad- Prioleau 40 pass -Webster kick 7-14

CC – Easter 1 run -Conner kick 21-7

Rad- Carter 68 pass from Dobbins – 21-14

CC – Elalfy 33 run – Conner kick 28-14

Rad- Dobbins 6 run – Webster lick – 21-28

CC – McGrady 7 pass from easter Conner kick 35-21

CC – McGrady 2 run Conner kick 42-21

Rad – Dobbins 1 run – Webster kick 42-28

CC – Easter 7 run Conner kick 49-28

Rad- Garner-Rollins 26 pass from Dobbins – kick failed 34-49

Rushing – CC – Easter 13-148, Dickerson 16-80, McGrady 13-94, Dalton 6-71, Elalfy 5-86, Leonard 5-26, Brown 4-24, Radford – Dobbins 8-18, Dehart-Lewis 1-1

Passing – CC – Easter- 2-4-0 Ints.- 2 TDs – 12 yds., Radford – Dobbins- 16-27- 1 Int.- 3TDs- 292, Sutherland – 1 -2-0 Ints.-0 Tds.- 6 yds

Receptions – CC – McGrady 2-12, Radford – Prioleau 6-118, Carter 5-118, Hendrick 3-14, Garner-Rollins 2-44, Brown 1-4

First downs -CC – 23, Radford 12

Fumb.-lost– CC – 0-0, Radford 1-1

Penalties – CC – 6-40 yds., Radford 6-40 yds.

Total Yds.– CC – 541, Radford 317

Total To’s – CC – 0 , Radford 2

Punts-Avg. – CC – 0-0, Radford 2-35.0

Rushes-Yds.- CC – 65-529, Radford 9-19