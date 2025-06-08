Radford Photo Club to meet Thursday, June 19

The Radford Photo Club will meet on Thursday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. The speaker will be Retired Naval Aviator Captain Rich Davis of Roanoke on the topic of infrared photography. A much-decorated officer, Davis is now an adjunct professor for the Naval War College, education coordinator at the O. Winston Link Museum, and visual arts director for the Beauty and Arts ministry at St. John Lutheran Church. Learn more about his photography at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KsLZo0r9vE

The photo challenge at the June meeting is Appalachia/Southwest Virginia. There is also an open topic challenge. Officer selection is also on the agenda.

You can bring your photo(s) to this meeting that you are donating for the silent auction at the Mary Draper Ingles Festival on July 26th. Even though it is a little early, it will take some time to get them all organized for the big day! You can also drop them off any time at Glencoe Mansion. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the preservation and growth of the Mary Draper ingles Cultural Park.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public. If you have questions about the club, email Joyce Crowder at joycecrowder2@icloud.com or Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com .

The Radford Photo Club page is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2056616214622152. The library address is

https://www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford- public-library/8303150/