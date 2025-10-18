 Radford runs into a buzz saw called Glenvar

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on the road can be difficult. Radford found that out Friday as they traveled to Glenvar to take on the Highlanders. Glenvar pitched a shutout as they handled the visiting Bobcats, 35-0.

This was the first time since the 2021 season the Bobcats had been shutout in a span of 52 games.

Glenvar defensively held Radford to minus two yards rushing on 19 carries. They held them to just 103 total yards for the game.

Offensively, Glenvar QB Brody Dawyot threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards on 17 rushes and scored two rushing touchdowns. Running back Ranger Swanson carried the pigskin 27 times for 101 yards.

Glenvar scored with 2:41 showing in the first quarter as Dawyot scored from four yards out, with Cooper Mullins hitting the point after kick to go up 7-0.

Radford would take over at their 35 but Peyton Dobbins would be intercepted by Rawlin Hanks and just like that it was 13-0 Glenvar as they had scored two touchdowns in 29 seconds. Hanks had returned the interception 40 yards for the score. Their point after was no good, wide right.

Glenvar (8-0) would get back on the scoreboard with 10:58 to go in the second quarter after they held Radford to three plays and out. This time Dawyot bulled his way in from three yards. He then would pass for the two-point conversion to Cooper Mullins in the left corner of the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

They would stretch that to 28-0 on their next possession as Mullins caught a seven-yard pass and his kick was good. That would be the intermission score for the home standing Highlanders.

Radford had just two first downs and only 28 total yards in the half as they just couldn’t get going on offense.

The only score in the second half was a Brody Dawyot to Tre Dawyot six-yard pass in the right hand side of the endzone at the 6:08 mark of the third quarter. Mullins’ point after upped their lead to 35-0 and lead to a running clock for the rest of the contest.

“They (Glenvar) are a really good ball club,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist afterward. “We made some penalties and lost some of our composure there in the first quarter. We also made some physical mistakes as well. The interception there late in the first quarter that was returned for a touchdown put us really behind.”

The Bobcats were called for 10 penalties for 80 yards and committed three turnovers.

With the loss Radford saw its record drop to 4-3 and 2-1 in district play. Their next game will be Friday, October 24 at home versus Carroll County. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7 pm.

Glenvar 14 14 7 0 -35

Radford 0 0 0 0-0

Glenvar – Dawyot – 4 run- Mullins kick

Glenvar – Hanks – 40 pass Int- kick no good

Glenvar Dawyot – 3 run- Dawyot to Mullins-2 pt. conv. Pass

Glenvar – Mullins -7 pass form Dawyot – kick good

Glenvar -T. Dawyot from B. Dawyot- 15 pass- kick good

Rushing– Radford – McGuire 10-26, Dobbins 6- Minus (-34), Kimbrough 2-4, Prioleau 1-2, Glenvar – B. Dawyot 17-100, Swanson 27-101

Passing – Radford – Dobbins- 6-16-2 Ints.- 0 TDs- 97 yds, Sutherland 2-5-0-0 – 8yds., Glenvar- Dawyot – 13-18- 1 Int.- 2 Tds.- 11 yds.

Receptions– Radford – Carter 2-67, Hendricks 2-15, Prioleau 2-27, Williams 1 – minus (-3) Brown 1 – minus (-1), glenvar – Vaughan 3-23, Forster 3–31, T. Dawyot 2-21, Mullins 5-36

First Downs – Radford 5, Glenvar 17

Fumb.- lost – Radford 0-0, Glenvar – 1-1

Penalties – Radford 10-80 yds., Glenvar 7-65 yds.

Tot. Yds.- Radford 103, Glenvar 312

Punts- Avg. – Radford – 8-32.4, Glenvar 2 -33.0

Tot. To’s– Radford 3, Glenvar 2