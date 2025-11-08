Radford takes bite out of Bulldogs

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on the road sometimes is tough, but for Radford it didn’t seem to matter as they jumped on the homestanding Martinsville Bulldogs 41-12.

Radford scored early and often as they led 24-0 after the first quarter.

QB Peyton Dobbins threw three touchdown passes in the first half to three different receivers for 101 yards. He hit Colten Garner-Rollins on a nine-yard score. Then he found Pace Prioleau for a 40-yard strike and also found Jalen Hendricks on a three-yard slant.

Between the Prioleau and Hendricks touchdowns, Louis Webster hit a 45-yard field goal.

Dobbins had thrown for 101 yards for his three scores in the half. Radford would go up 31-0 at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Brady Sutherland threw a 27-yard strike to Trenton Carter for six. They would score one more time before intermission as Louis Webster would hit a 46-yard field goal to end the first half, with the Bobcats up 34-0 at halftime.

The Bobcats stretched their lead to 41-0 at the 10:12 mark of the third quarter as Prioleau would field a Bulldog punt at the Martinsville 38 and would race into the endzone untouched.

Martinsville (1-9) would finally get on the scoreboard with QB Camarion Plunkett hitting Da’Veono Lowe for a 25- yard touchdown pass. Then they would score again on the last play of the game with Plunkett scoring on a 25-yard touchdown run.

Radford head coach Michael Crist said, “Great team win for us. Our guys came out with a lot of energy and excitement. We executed in all three phases.” He then stated, “Our offense and defense picked up where we left off last week. Our special teams had a big night with two long field goals and Prioleau’s punt return.”

William Dehart-Lewis led the Bobcats with 37 rushing yards and Dobbins had 35 yards. Carter had three catches for 40 yards and Demarieh Brown had 46 yards on two catches.

Martinsville was led by Plunkett with 14 rushes for 118 yards. Lowe had 46 yards receiving for the Bulldogs.

Radford (6-4) will more than likely play next Friday, November 14 at home in the first round of the Class 2 Region C playoffs.

Radford 24 10 7 0 -41

Martinsville 0 0 0 12 -12

Rushing – Radford – Dobbins 7-35, Dehart-Lewis 3-37, Kimbrough 4-5, Kissee 5-18, Martinsville – Reynolds 9-67, Plunkett 14-118, Harrison 1-20, Reid 4-2, Lowe 2- ( minus 2) , France 1 – ( minus 1)

Passing – Radford – Dobbins – 6-12-0 Ints.-3 TDs- 101 yds., Sutherland 3-4-0 ints.- 1 Td- 45 yds., Blair 1-1-0 ints.0 Tds- 3 yds., Martinsville- Plunkett 4-14- 1 Int- 1 Td. 59 yds., Lowe 0-1-0 ints-0 Tds.- 0 yds.

Receptions – Lowe 2-46, Harrison 2-13

First Downs – Radford 11, Martinsville 11

Fumb.- lost– Radford 1-1, Martinsville 0-0

Penalties – Radford 6-45, Martinsville 8-53

Total Yds.– Radford 244, Martinsville 263

Total To’s – Radford 1, Martinsville 1

Punts- Avg. – Radford 1- 29.0, Martinsville – 3 -25.3