Radford University father-son duo graduating together, find home in respiratory therapy

RU photo

Donald (left) is Brandon’s father, and the duo will both graduate with their Bachelor of Science degrees at the Spring Commencement ceremony on May 10.

By Justin Ward

Radford University

For Donald Tinsley and Brandon Williams, studying in the respiratory therapy program at Radford University Carilion (RUC) in Roanoke is a family affair. Donald is Brandon’s father, and the duo will both graduate with their Bachelor of Science degrees at the Spring ceremony on May 10.

“RUC was a good fit for me,” Williams recalled. He was a student at Virginia Western Community College and was looking to build on his education to earn his bachelor’s degree. His roommate, a student in the nursing program at RUC, suggested he visit the Office of Admissions to see if there were programs that interested him. His first inclination was to explore either programs in nursing or physician assistant.

When he met with his admissions counselor, the respiratory therapy program came up as an option. The counselor took Williams to meet Program Director Chase Poulsen, and he knew pretty quickly that he had found his new academic home.

“He gave me a tour, and it was very inviting,” Williams said. “I felt very welcome to the program. It felt like it would be a seamless transition from Virginia Western to RUC.”

In fact, it was such a positive experience for Williams, he invited his father to do the same thing.

“We started this together,” Tinsley said, adding that his son had to “coerce” him to visit with Poulsen for a tour and to learn more about the program. Soon, Tinsley was sold, and he signed up to become a student as well.

“We ride to school together, we ride to work together, we do our lunch breaks together,” Williams said. “We’re together all the time in class and clinicals. We move at our own pace also, but we like the time we get to spend with each other.”

Tinsley said that he has enjoyed accumulating knowledge over the course of the program and seeing how it has all come together as a senior about to embark on his respiratory therapy career.

“Radford University’s respiratory therapy department is one of the best in the country, in my opinion,” Tinsley said. “I feel like this is a solid education and a springboard to my next level of education.”

Williams agreed, adding, “The faculty genuinely want you to succeed, and they genuinely want you to become good respiratory therapists. The program is hands-on with a lot of adrenaline and excitement, but you have to use your critical thinking as well. I enjoy it all.”

Beyond the unique situation of the father and son studying together, the two of them also have deep connections to the location where they are learning. RUC is located in the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital (CRCH) building in downtown Roanoke, where healthcare services were formerly focused on women’s and children’s care. Both Tinsley and Williams were born at CRCH, and Tinsley’s grandmother and mother worked in the building at various times.

“It’s definitely a special place,” Tinsley said. “And with us being together and starting the program at the same time, it made the transition easier. Having someone in your corner and having someone to reflect with – and being that it’s my son – makes it all fun.”

“Having someone to do the program with, like my father, has kept me accountable and provides both of us with a support system,” Williams said. “We want to see each other succeed, and we don’t want to see each other fail. So, we’ve always got each other’s back.”

To learn more about Radford University’s commencement ceremonies, visit www.radford.edu/commencement.