Radford University receives $1.29 million grant to support low-income student success

RADFORD – Radford University has been awarded a $1,299,570 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of the Pell Initiative for Virginia, a new statewide effort to help more students from low-income backgrounds attend college, stay enrolled and graduate.

The grant is part of a $75 million investment approved by the General Assembly to boost support for students at universities in Virginia who qualify for federal Pell Grants. These students often face financial and academic barriers that can make completing college more difficult. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) oversees the competitive grant process, with priority given to public universities working to improve outcomes for these students. SCHEV is Virginia’s coordinating body for higher education.

Radford University currently serves approximately 2,700 Pell-eligible students out of its total undergraduate student body of around 5,000. The university will use the $1.29 million in funding to expand and strengthen its support system for students with the greatest financial need. Plans include hiring dedicated student advocates who will provide one-on-one outreach, guidance and academic advising to help Pell-eligible students stay enrolled and succeed. A portion of the funds will also be used to offer emergency financial assistance to students facing unexpected challenges, such as medical bills, transportation issues, or family emergencies, that could otherwise interrupt their education. In addition, the grant will enhance academic and support services, including tutoring, mentoring and success coaching, to ensure students have the resources they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

“This investment allows us to break down the barriers that too often prevent talented students from completing their degrees,” said Dannette Gomez Beane, vice president of Enrollment Management and Strategic Communications. “We’re proud to stand behind our students and ensure they have the resources, support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Radford’s goal is to improve student retention and graduation rates. By the end of the 2025-26 academic year, the university aims to increase the number of Pell-eligible students who return for their second year and boost the six-year graduation rate for these students by at least 2%.

“This transformative grant empowers Radford University to deepen our commitment to student success by providing targeted, personalized support to those who need it most,” said Bruce Hayden, associate vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students. “By investing in dedicated advocates, emergency aid and enhanced academic services, we are creating a stronger, more equitable path to graduation for our Pell-eligible students. This initiative is not just about access; it’s about ensuring every student has the tools to thrive and complete their degree.”

Radford was selected to receive funding because of its detailed plan to reach underserved students, improve student support services and track measurable progress over the next several years. The university will continue to evaluate and report on its progress as part of the state’s broader plan to close equity gaps and strengthen higher education across Virginia.