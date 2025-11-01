Radford Upends Floyd County on Halloween Night

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

It was cold, it was windy, it was Halloween Night and the Bobcats were scary good. Playing arguably their best game of the season, Radford defeated the Floyd County Buffaloes 44-21.

Radford scored the first touchdown of the game and then the two teams exchanged the lead four times until Radford took got ahead for good, 23-21 with 9:05 remaining in the first half. They would go on to score the last 29 points of the game.

Bobcat QB Peyton Dobbins would rush for two touchdowns and throw for two more. He threw for 286 yards and rushed for 122. He accounted for 408 of the Bobcats’ 474 total yards.

Jaden Hendricks caught five passes for 109 yards and Colten Garner-Rollins had six receptions for 76 yards.

Radford got on the scoreboard at 9:35 of the opening quarter with Demarieh Brown catching a 35-yard touchdown. Pace Prioleau then would get the two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.

Floyd would strike with 7:43 showing with Jack Leroy hauling in a 39-yard pass from QB Sam Philllips. Gavin Jackson’s kick was good to make the score 8-7 Radford.

Floyd would then stop Radford on downs and with 5:27 showing, Phillips would score from six yards out and Jackson’s point after put the Buffaloes up 14-8.

On their next possession Radford would score as Prioleau sneaked in on a one-yard run and Webster’s kick put the Cats back in front 15-14, with 2:47 still remaining in the first quarter.

The see-saw affair would continue with Floyd retaking the lead on the second play of the second quarter. Leroy would scamper around right end on an 11-yard touchdown run and Jackson’s kick made it 21-15 Floyd.

The Bobcats would answer with Dobbins bullying his way in from one-yard out to put them back in front . William Dehart-Lewis would run in for the two-point conversion for the 23-21 lead.

Radford (5-4) would score again with 3:54 before intermission with Dobbins hitting Hendricks on a 45-yard strike and they would take that 30-21 advantage into halftime.

Stopping Floyd on their first possession of the third quarter the Bobcats would get a Dobbins five-yard run up the gut and Webster’s kick had them up 37-21 in the middle of the quarter.

Stopping the Buffaloes again Radford would score at the 1:27 mark of the third quarter with Dehart-Lewis scoring from five yards out to make the score 44-21.

The fourth quarter saw the two teams go scoreless and Radford had upended the homestanding Buffaloes.

“This was a big win,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist. “My staff had a great game plan and we made some adjustments on the fly after the first quarter. We then tweaked some more at intermission. Proud of the offensive and defensive lines and this was probably the best we have played.”

The coach then said, “These kids showed toughness tonight. I’m proud of them and my staff.”

Radford had shut out the Buffaloes in the second half and held them to 82 total yards.

Floyd County (7-2) was led in rushing by Phillips as he had 19 carries for 109 yards. Max Harris had 92 yards on 12 carries. Leroy had 39 yards receiving .

Radford will now travel to Martinsville on Friday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm. This will be the last game of the regular season.

Radford 15 15 14 0 -44

Floyd Co.14 7 0 0 – 21

Scoring

Radford- Brown 35 pass – Prioleau 2-pt run 8-0

Floyd- Leroy 39 pass – Kick 7-8

Floyd – Phillips 6 run – Kick 14-8

Radford- Prioleau 1 run – Kick 15-14

Floyd – Leroy 11 run – Kick 21-15

Radford – Dobbins 1 run – Dehart-Lewis 2 pt. run -23-21

Radford- Hendricks 45 pass- Kick 30-21

Radford – Dobbins 5 run -Kick 37-21

Radford- Dehart-Lewis 5 run – Kick 44-21

Rushing – Radford – Dobbins 17-122, Kimbrough 6-39, Dehart-Lewis 5-21, Prioleau 2-6; Floyd- Harris 10-92, Phillips 19-109, Leroy 7-42, Milanez 10-39

Passing – Radford – Dobbins – 17-24- 0 Ints.- 2 TDs. – 286 yds.; Floyd – Phillips – 4-8-1 Int. -1 Td.- 54 yds.

Receptions – Radford – Hendricks 5-109, Garner-Rollins 6-76, Brown 2-64, Prioleau 2-24, Carter 1-4, Lewis 1-9; Floyd – Leroy 1-39, Hullett 2-12, Dunford 1-3

First Downs – Radford 23, Floyd 18

Fumbles -Lost– Radford 0-0, Floyd – 0-0

Penalties – Radford 8-50 yds., Floyd 4-17 yds.

Total Yds. – Radford 474; Floyd – 336

Punts -Avg. – Radford 1 – 32.0; Floyd 3 -38.7

Total TOs.- Radford 0; Floyd 1

Rushes- Yds. – Radford – 30-188; Floyd 46-282 Yds.