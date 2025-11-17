Randall Lee Whittaker, age 62 of Dublin passed away, November 12, 2025 at his home. Born November 30, 1962 in Radford, he is the son of Janette Ferrell Whittaker and the late Roby Lee Whittaker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Ray Whittaker.

Randall is survived by his

Mother – Janette Ferrell Whittaker – Dublin

Children – Amanda Burton – Mechanicsville, VA, Randal Aaron Whittaker – Christiansburg, VA, Sarah (Justin) Clearfield-Mechanicsville

Three Grandchildren – Paige Burton, Faith Hamblin, and Haylin Whittaker

The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 PM – Wednesday, November 26,2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.