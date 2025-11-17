Randall Lee Whittaker
Randall Lee Whittaker, age 62 of Dublin passed away, November 12, 2025 at his home. Born November 30, 1962 in Radford, he is the son of Janette Ferrell Whittaker and the late Roby Lee Whittaker. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Ray Whittaker.
Randall is survived by his
Mother – Janette Ferrell Whittaker – Dublin
Children – Amanda Burton – Mechanicsville, VA, Randal Aaron Whittaker – Christiansburg, VA, Sarah (Justin) Clearfield-Mechanicsville
Three Grandchildren – Paige Burton, Faith Hamblin, and Haylin Whittaker
The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 PM – Wednesday, November 26,2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.
To sign Randall’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.