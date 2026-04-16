Redistricting vote nears as ballots top 1M; early voting strong in county

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – With six days until Virginia voters decide a proposed redistricting amendment, more than 1 million ballots have already been cast in early voting for the April 21 special election.

The ballot asks voters whether to amend the Virginia Constitution to allow the General Assembly to temporarily redraw congressional districts before the next census, then return to the every 10 years redistricting process after 2030.

As of Tuesday, 1,043,908 ballots had been submitted, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, pointing to strong early participation in a vote that could reshape congressional districts.

Virginia’s congressional delegation is split 6-5, with Democrats holding a narrow majority. Proposed maps tied to the amendment could shift that balance to 10-1 Democrats, provided it survives an ongoing litigation.

The vote comes about five months into Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s term following the 2025 election.

A recent State Navigate poll shows voters remain divided on the amendment, with 51% opposed and 45% in favor, and a small share undecided.

Campaign finance reports show a wide gap in spending between groups on both sides. Virginians for Fair Elections, which supports the amendment, reported raising more than $64 million during the filing period. Virginians for Fair Maps, which opposes the proposal, reported raising more than $19.8 million, with additional opposition groups reporting smaller totals.

The issue in Virginia comes as redistricting battles continue in other states.

In Maryland, a proposal backed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore to redraw congressional districts mid-decade passed the House of Delegates but stalled in the state Senate. Senate President Bill Ferguson opposed moving it forward before the legislative session ended Monday.

States typically redraw congressional maps once every 10 years after the census.

New maps are in play for the 2026 elections in California, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Litigation has also led to changes in Utah and remains ongoing in Georgia, Louisiana and New York.

In addition to Virginia next week, Florida on Wednesday begins a special session on the matter.

The debate follows a series of legal and legislative fights over redistricting in Virginia. Lawmakers approved the amendment in two sessions before placing it on the ballot, though court challenges briefly blocked it.

Virginia’s current congressional maps were drawn in 2021 after the bipartisan redistricting commission failed to reach agreement. The Virginia Supreme Court then stepped in and approved new district lines.

The vote will decide whether the state keeps its current system, created by voters in 2020, or gives lawmakers a more direct role before the end of the decade.

Early voting strong in Pulaski County

Staff Report

The battle is almost over. Tuesday, April 21 is the day a special election will decide the issue of whether or not to amend the state constitution to allow the General Assembly to re-draw congressional districts in Virginia.

Polls will open as usual Tuesday at 6 a.m. at the normal polling locations in Pulaski County and all across the Commonwealth. Polls close at 7 p.m.

This Saturday marks the last day voters can vote early in-person in the special election at the Voter Registrar’s office in Maple Shade Plaza in Pulaski. The office will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

IDs are required at the polls.

Leann Phillips, Pulaski County Director of Elections and General Registrar said Thursday morning early in-person voting in the county has been strong.

“As of this morning, we’ve had 3,507 early in-person voters,” Phillips said.

As a comparison, she added, this time in November the county had 3,481 early in-person voters.

“Between early in-person and by mail we are at around 17.8 percent turnout,” Phillips said.

Anyone with questions about the special election or voting, should call Phillips at 540-980-2111.