Regina “Gina” Lee Dickerson, age 60 of Dublin, passed away Friday, October 3, 2025 at her home. Born July 14, 1965 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Elwin Dickrerson & Emma Poole Dickerson. She was also preceded in death by her sister Eloria Wall.

Gina will be missed by her

Fiancé – David Coble – Dublin

Stepson – David Ryan Coble – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Nancy Coble – Dublin

Sisters – Gaynell (Blake) Brown – Narrows, Malvie (Conchita) Dickerson – Radford

Brother – Larry (Debbie) Dickerson – Galax

Nieces – Kristy Cueva, Stephanie Payne, Jessica Dickerson, Sabrina Parnell, Hannah Brown

Nephews – David Dickerson, Johnathan Dickerson, Blake A. Brown, Jr., Bryan A. Brown, Jr., Brandon Brown

Great Nieces & Nephews – Max Oliver, Maya Parnell, Makayla Taylor, Kayla Cueva, Eric Cueva, Jalen Cox, Jaden Cox, Gage Parnell, Andrew Parnell, Lexie Blankenship, James Blankenship

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Delores Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at the Sharp Cemetery (Woodlawn, Virginia).

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.