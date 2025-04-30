Reid defies withdrawal calls, alleges ‘extortion’

By Shirleen Guerra

The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid is facing pressure to withdraw from the race after a Tumblr account using a name similar to his social media handles surfaced, reposting explicit images.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin reportedly called Reid on Friday to ask him to withdraw, but Reid has rejected the request. He is accusing political opponents of trying to extort him into quitting and has vowed to continue campaigning.

In a series of videos and social media posts over the weekend, Reid denied owning the Tumblr account and said the explicit images were reposts, not of him. He called the allegations “a total fabricated lie so basic that a middle schooler could have constructed it” and said he would not be “bullied” into leaving the race.

The Virginia Republican Party canceled a campaign event scheduled for Wednesday in Henrico County that was set to feature Youngkin and the full statewide ticket. A source familiar with the situation said the cancellation came amid concerns about the controversy surrounding Reid’s nomination.

On Sunday, Reid escalated his accusations, claiming that political operatives connected to Youngkin’s organization warned that attacks against him would continue unless he dropped out. Reid called the pressure campaign “extortion” and said he would not stand down.

Reid said his campaign representatives were told by the leader of Youngkin’s political organization that attacks against him would continue unless he withdrew. He alleged the effort amounted to “extortion” and said he has retained legal counsel to consider his options.

When Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity withdrew from the lieutenant governor’s race for health reasons, Reid became the Republican nominee. Reid, a conservative radio host, is Virginia’s first openly gay nominee for statewide office from either major party.

“The insiders in Virginia politics made a big miscalculation if they thought that I would bow down to anyone or run away scared,” said Reid in a video posted to X. “I’m a conservative Trump supporter, and I’m gay, and everybody knows it, because I told you in person and in the media for decades, I’ve not broken any law, and I’m not a hypocrite.”

Despite mounting pressure, Reid has refused to withdraw from the race. The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed that, with the primary filing deadline passed, the Republican Party would choose a replacement if necessary. All general election candidates must file by June 17.

Reid’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.