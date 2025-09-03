Reminder to buckle up as six are killed in six crashes over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police are reminding Virginians of a new state law requiring all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt after preliminary data showed six people died in six crashes on Virginia roadways over the Labor Day Holiday. In three of the crashes, the victims were reportedly not wearing a seat belt, and in a fourth crash, it could not be determined if the victim was restrained. The other two fatal crashes involved motorcycles. In 2024, 10 people lost their lives in crashes over the Labor Day weekend.*

“Wearing a seat belt can save your life, and now, the law requires for all occupants,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “We want Virginians to have a safe Fall, and wearing a seat belt is one of the best ways to protect yourself while on the road.”

Virginia law changed on July 1, 2025, to require everyone in a vehicle, regardless of age or seat position, to wear a seat belt. Previously, only those seated in the front seat, or under the age of 18, were required to buckle up.

The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Alexandria, Chesapeake (2), Lynchburg, Norfolk, and Frederick County.

As part of the nationwide, state-sponsored Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), Virginia State Police had all available troopers and supervisors on patrol during the 2025 holiday weekend, with a special emphasis on Aug. 29, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025, the two highest expected travel days. During the statistical counting period, Virginia State Police troopers cited 3,018 drivers for speeding and 1,370 drivers for reckless driving. Sixty-two people were charged with Driving under the Influence. There were 499 seat belt violations and 116 child restraint violations. In total, troopers worked 767 crashes.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.

*2024 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles