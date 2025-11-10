Request for Photographs of Pulaski County Veterans and Members of the Armed Forces

PULASKI, Va. — The Pulaski County Courthouses Exhibits Committee will again display photographs of Pulaski County veterans and members of the armed forces during the upcoming holiday season on the Veterans Christmas Trees located on the first floor of the Pulaski County Old Historic Courthouse.

To date, more than 400 photographs of county veterans have been donated by family members. Forms to submit additional photos are available at the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office. Each photo must be of a soldier who has lived in Pulaski County at some point during their lifetime.

In addition, anyone submitting a photo for the Veterans Trees may also submit an additional photo for the

Collage of Soldiers Wall, which is part of the war exhibit located on the third floor of the courthouse.

The Christmas tree photo — preferably of the veteran in uniform — should be framed, with the frame and picture together no larger than 3 by 4 inches. The photo for the Collage of Soldiers Wall should not be framed and should be no larger than 3 by 5 inches.

Photographs can be submitted to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office, Old Historic Courthouse, Main Street, Pulaski, VA 24301. Office hours are Monday through Friday. For more information, call 540-980-7785.

The deadline to submit photos is Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

Information required on the submission form includes:

Name of veteran Rank and branch of service (if known) War or location of service Dates of service (if known) Name, address, and phone number of the person submitting the photograph

All photographs will become the property of Pulaski County and will be used annually to decorate the Veterans Trees.

The Veterans Trees are scheduled to be on display for public viewing by Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, and will remain on display through the first week of January 2026.