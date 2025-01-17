Rev. E.C. “Kip” Worrell, Jr. , age 69, passed away on January 16, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 24, 1955 in Pulaski, Virginia. Kip worked at Volvo Trucks for 25 years and was a licensed minister with the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He and his family moved to Tennessee where he planted and was the pastor of The Life Center Church, as well as establishing The Warming Station Model for the homeless. His passion was to see people saved and their lives restored. He was a good man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer C. and Elizabeth S. Worrell; as well as his brother, Jeff W. Worrell; and his sister, Nancy M. Bolt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathy; his children, Jessi and Tanner Kinkead, Cati Worrell, and Jonathan and Susan Worrell; his grandson, Zac Stoots and fiancè Adrian Parcell; and great-grandson, Grayson Vance. Also surviving are his siblings, Elaine and Jr. Moles, Betsy and Larry Burton, Linda and Mike Williams, and David Worrell; in-laws, Louise Funderburk, Jim and Nancy Wright, and Connie and Tommy Seagle; special nephew, Matt and Lacee Burton; great-nieces, Jovie and Whitley; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st at The Avenue Church in the youth auditorium. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Matthew Burton and Junior Moles officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22nd at Memorial Christian Church Cemetery in Draper, Virgina.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Avenue Dream Center.

Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.