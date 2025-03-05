Rev. Fredric (Fred) W. Villinger passed away on February 27, 2025 in Pulaski, VA, at the age of 85. Born September 5, 1939 in Fairmont, WV, Fred attended Fairmont High School and was a proud alumni of West Virginia University (WVU.) Through the United Methodist Church’s Wesley Foundation, Fred became involved in campus ministry and community building when he was an undergraduate at WVU. He continued his studies at Drew Theological School in Madison, NJ, receiving a Masters in Divinity before returning to West Virginia.

Fred began his career in ministry the late 1960s as a pastor at John Stewart UMC in Bluefield, WV, where he also served as a campus minister at Bluefield State College. It was there that Fred met his wife, Elizabeth, who would also join the ministry, making them the first interracial United Methodist clergy couple in West Virginia.

Fred’s dedication to social justice was evident in his ministry, activism, and service to others.

Over nearly 40 years as a pastor and member of the West Virginia United Methodist Conference, Fred shared God’s love and touched countless lives. From baptisms and weddings to hospital visits, funerals, and everything in between, he supported families and individuals at all stages of life.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Ralph E. Villinger; mother, Eloise Byrd Floyd; sister, Linda E. Villinger; and most recently, his son, Frederick Douglass Villinger, in 2024. Fred is survived by his wife and fellow retired United Methodist clergy, Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Allen Villinger; daughter, Binti L. Villinger; daughter-in-law, Naoko Villinger; and grandson, Kaito Villinger.

Memorial services will be held at a future date at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Lewisburg, WV, where Fred served as pastor early in his ministry. In honor of his final wishes, Fred’s remains will be interred near his father outside Fairmont, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness to honor Fred’s memory.

