Reward for wanted man up to $60,000

Updating for the FBI: Updating for the FBI:

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information to locate and capture Michael Timothy Puckett. This adds to the $10,000 already being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for a combined reward up to $60,000.

FBI Richmond is assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, the Virginia State Police, and multiple local and state agencies in a manhunt for Puckett, who is facing an Aggravated Murder charge in Virginia.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at Puckett’s home on Fancy Gap Highway on Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. When they arrived and made contact, authorities said Puckett opened fire, shooting both deputies, killing one deputy and injuring the second. He then fled the scene.

We are asking the public to check surveillance video or trail/hunting camera images to assist in real-time tracking of the fugitive. We also ask home and business owners to lock your vehicles, close your garage doors, lock up your sheds and do not leave anything outside Puckett could use to assist him to elude capture. Call 911 if you see Puckett.