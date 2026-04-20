Rex William Gallimore, age 67 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026. Born November 21, 1958 in the Shiloh Community of Pulaski County, he was the son of Ruby Mae Edwards Gallimore and the late Fred William Gallimore. He was also preceded in death by two of his sisters Alice Lawson and Kathy Waller.

Rex is survived by his

Wife – Debra Ann Saunders Gallimore – Pulaski

Mother – Ruby Mae Edwards Gallimore – Shiloh

Sons – Joseph William Gallimore & Jessica Carroll – Pulaski, Adam Bryan Gallimore & Trina Mitchell – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Daniel William Gallimore, Katelin Ann Gallimore, Aaron Blake Kirby, Kylie Suzanne Gallimore

Sisters – Viola Oliver – Pulaski, Patricia Duncan – Shiloh, Phyllis Linkous – Radford, Debbie Lockwood – Christiansburg, Tammy Ayers – Pulaski

Brother – Tony Blaine Gallimore – Pulaski

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM – Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Charles McPeak and Pastor Winfred Keene officiating. Interment will follow at the Gallimore Family Cemetery in Shiloh.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until service time at the Funeral Home.

To sign Rex’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.