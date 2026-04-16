Rhonda Yvette Patton, age 51 of Pulaski passed away Monday, April 13, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center – Salem. Born January 28, 1975 in Fort Knox, Kentucky she was the daughter of James R. Patton and the late Eva A. Winesett.

Rhonda was also preceded in death by her grandmother Edna M. Patton; grandparents Donald & Kathleen Sharpe; stepfather David Babb and special pet Pixie.

She is survived by her

Father – James R. Patton

Sister – Lisa Patton Davis

Uncle & Aunt – Larry & Barbara Patton

Nephew – Parker Davis, Tyler (Sarah) Davis

Great Nephew – Reid Davis

Great Niece – Rylee Patterson

Cousins – Justin Patton, Jordan Patton

Special Friend – Sharon Kay

Special Pets – Sangria

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Monday, April 20,2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastors Jeff Aikens & John Kellum officiating.

The family will receive friends between from 4:00 – 6:00 PM – Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Rhonda’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.