Richard Pearce Parks, age 87 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at his home with his family. Born July 5, 1938 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ferdinand D. Parks & Elizbeth Morris Hopkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife Nancy Faulkner Parks.

Richard is survived by his

Children – Cynthia (Lee) Parks Goldman – FL, Sandra Parks (Jeff) Fletcher – SC, Michael (Hannah) Parks – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Alex Blanton, Meredith Blanton, Connor Fletcher, Richard Weir, Jordan Goldman, Richard Lucas Parks, Ryan Elkins, Kaylin Swiger, Chris Robertson

Great Grandchildren – Wynnlynn Fletcher, Banks Blanton

Beloved Cat – Lou

Richard’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.