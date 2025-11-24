Rickey Duane Slate, age 57 of Pulaski passed away suddenly at his home Saturday, November 22, 2025. Born December 10, 1967 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Rex and Ida Belle Slate. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Billy, Jerry and Rusty Slate; sisters Gayle Slate Owen, Becky Slate Dehart; brothers-in-law Rodney “Shep” Sheppard, Floyd Dehart; sister-in-law Libby Taylor Slate; nieces Carrie Sue Slate and Crystal Smith Evans.

Rickey is survived by his

Grandson and The Light of his life, whom he was raising – Jayce Arehart

Brothers – Charles Slate, David Slate, Steve Slate

Sisters – Doris Sheppard, Barbara (Timmy) Smith

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, November 28, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow at the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road, Pulaski).

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

