River Turtles fall hard Friday in Bristol
The Bristol State Liners trounced the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night, 13-7.
The loss dropped both teams to 5-3 on the season.
The two teams square off in Bristol again on Saturday.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
Williams2B
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.353
|.950
|
Toole3B
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|.850
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|.873
|
WisdomRF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|.971
|
TaylorSS
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|.849
|
Torrez1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|.258
|
BrooksDH
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|.334
|
MalpassLF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.749
|
DrexlerCF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|.379
|
Totals
|36
|7
|11
|5
|6
|13
BATTING
2BToole (1, Owens); Taylor 2 (4, Dennis, Bienvenu).
TBBrooks; Drexler; Ricketts 2; Taylor 5; Toole 4; Wisdom.
RBIRicketts 2 (10); Williams (2); Wisdom 2 (8).
2-out RBIWisdom 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Torrez 2; Wisdom; Malpass 2.
SFWilliams.
Team RISP3-for-13.
Team LOB10.
BASERUNNING
SBMalpass (3, 2nd base off Owens/Gray); Brooks (1, 2nd base off Barnett/Gray).
CSToole (1, 2nd base by Dennis/Gray).
POToole (1st base by Dennis).
FIELDING
EWilliams (1, fielding); Drexler (1, fielding).
DP(Williams-Taylor-Torrez).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|7.20
|2.2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2.70
|0.1
|4
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|11.12
|2.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11.57
|
Totals
|8.0
|14
|13
|11
|4
|7
|2
|Batters – BRS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|.767
|
Gillen1B
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.750
|1.936
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|.773
|
BlairDH
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|.892
|
WardLF
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|.538
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.871
|
YoungSS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|.800
|
GrayC
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|.528
|
WalkerCF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.143
|.641
|
Totals
|36
|13
|14
|11
|4
|7
BATTING
2BPatterson (2, Ducasse).
HRGillen (1, 1st inning off Kwasny, 1 on, 0 out); Walker (1, 2nd inning off Kwasny, 1 on, 2 out).
TBAlexander 2; DeBoskie, P 2; Gillen 7; Gray; Patterson 3; Walker 4; Young 2.
RBIAlexander (1); DeBoskie, P (6); Gillen 2 (5); Gray 2 (4); Patterson (4); Walker 2 (5); Ward (5); Young (4).
2-out RBIPatterson; DeBoskie, P; Walker 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outBlair; Ward; Gillen 2.
SFGray.
GIDPGray.
Team RISP6-for-11.
Team LOB6.
BASERUNNING
SBAlexander (1, 2nd base off Kwasny/Ricketts); Patterson (6, 3rd base off Ducasse/Ricketts); Young (5, 2nd base off Ducasse/Ricketts).
CSDeBoskie, P (2, 3rd base by Waldschmidt/Ricketts).
FIELDING
PickoffsDennis (Toole at 1st base).
|Pitchers – BRS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|1.2
|4
|6
|6
|4
|1
|0
|11.57
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0.00
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|18.00
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|
Totals
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|6
|13
|0
WP:Bienvenu.
Balk:Owens; Bienvenu.
HBP:Wisdom (by Dennis); Young (by Kwasny); Alexander (by Waldschmidt).
Pitches-strikes:Kwasny 44-28; Waldschmidt 48-27; Ducasse 30-17; Roses 24-19; Owens 62-33; Barnett 63-39; Dennis 35-26; Bienvenu 15-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kwasny 5-1; Waldschmidt 0-1; Ducasse 2-0; Roses 3-0; Owens 1-2; Barnett 1-1; Dennis 2-1; Bienvenu 1-1.
Batters faced:Kwasny 14; Waldschmidt 14; Ducasse 7; Roses 8; Owens 13; Barnett 14; Dennis 13; Bienvenu 4.
Inherited runners-scored:Ducasse 3-0; Roses 1-1; Barnett 1-0.
Umpires:HP: Cade Williamson. 1B: Nate Grant.
Weather:82 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:6 mph, L To R.
First pitch:7:03 PM.
T:2:58.
Att:352.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 13, 2025