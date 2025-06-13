River Turtles fall hard Friday in Bristol

River Turtles fall hard Friday in BristolThe Bristol State Liners trounced the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night, 13-7.

The loss dropped both teams to 5-3 on the season.

The two teams square off in Bristol again on Saturday.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
Williams2B
 2 1 0 1 2 1 .353 .950
Toole3B
 4 2 3 0 1 1 .320 .850
RickettsC
 4 1 2 2 1 1 .333 .873
WisdomRF
 3 0 1 2 1 0 .333 .971
TaylorSS
 5 1 3 0 0 1 .303 .849
Torrez1B
 5 0 0 0 0 1 .050 .258
BrooksDH
 5 0 1 0 0 3 .167 .334
MalpassLF
 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200 .749
DrexlerCF
 4 1 1 0 0 3 .143 .379
Totals
 36 7 11 5 6 13
BATTING

2BToole (1, Owens); Taylor 2 (4, Dennis, Bienvenu).
TBBrooks; Drexler; Ricketts 2; Taylor 5; Toole 4; Wisdom.
RBIRicketts 2 (10); Williams (2); Wisdom 2 (8).
2-out RBIWisdom 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Torrez 2; Wisdom; Malpass 2.
SFWilliams.
Team RISP3-for-13.
Team LOB10.
BASERUNNING

SBMalpass (3, 2nd base off Owens/Gray); Brooks (1, 2nd base off Barnett/Gray).
CSToole (1, 2nd base by Dennis/Gray).
POToole (1st base by Dennis).
FIELDING

EWilliams (1, fielding); Drexler (1, fielding).
DP(Williams-Taylor-Torrez).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Kwasny
 3.0 5 4 4 0 2 2 7.20
Waldschmidt
 2.2 3 2 2 3 4 0 2.70
Ducasse(L, 0-1)
 0.1 4 6 5 1 0 0 11.12
Roses
 2.0 2 1 0 0 1 0 11.57
Totals
 8.0 14 13 11 4 7 2
Batters – BRS AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
DeBoskie, PRF
 4 1 2 1 1 1 .276 .767
Gillen1B
 5 2 4 2 0 0 .750 1.936
Patterson3B
 5 1 2 1 0 1 .310 .773
BlairDH
 3 2 0 0 2 1 .235 .892
WardLF
 5 1 0 1 0 1 .174 .538
Alexander2B
 4 3 2 1 0 0 .333 .871
YoungSS
 4 1 2 1 0 1 .300 .800
GrayC
 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250 .528
WalkerCF
 3 1 1 2 1 2 .143 .641
Totals
 36 13 14 11 4 7
BATTING

2BPatterson (2, Ducasse).
HRGillen (1, 1st inning off Kwasny, 1 on, 0 out); Walker (1, 2nd inning off Kwasny, 1 on, 2 out).
TBAlexander 2; DeBoskie, P 2; Gillen 7; Gray; Patterson 3; Walker 4; Young 2.
RBIAlexander (1); DeBoskie, P (6); Gillen 2 (5); Gray 2 (4); Patterson (4); Walker 2 (5); Ward (5); Young (4).
2-out RBIPatterson; DeBoskie, P; Walker 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outBlair; Ward; Gillen 2.
SFGray.
GIDPGray.
Team RISP6-for-11.
Team LOB6.
BASERUNNING

SBAlexander (1, 2nd base off Kwasny/Ricketts); Patterson (6, 3rd base off Ducasse/Ricketts); Young (5, 2nd base off Ducasse/Ricketts).
CSDeBoskie, P (2, 3rd base by Waldschmidt/Ricketts).
FIELDING

PickoffsDennis (Toole at 1st base).
Pitchers – BRS IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Owens
 1.2 4 6 6 4 1 0 11.57
Barnett
 3.1 3 0 0 1 7 0 0.00
Dennis(W, 1-0)
 3.0 3 0 0 1 4 0 18.00
Bienvenu
 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 0 4.50
Totals
 9.0 11 7 7 6 13 0
WP:Bienvenu.
Balk:Owens; Bienvenu.
HBP:Wisdom (by Dennis); Young (by Kwasny); Alexander (by Waldschmidt).
Pitches-strikes:Kwasny 44-28; Waldschmidt 48-27; Ducasse 30-17; Roses 24-19; Owens 62-33; Barnett 63-39; Dennis 35-26; Bienvenu 15-10.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kwasny 5-1; Waldschmidt 0-1; Ducasse 2-0; Roses 3-0; Owens 1-2; Barnett 1-1; Dennis 2-1; Bienvenu 1-1.
Batters faced:Kwasny 14; Waldschmidt 14; Ducasse 7; Roses 8; Owens 13; Barnett 14; Dennis 13; Bienvenu 4.
Inherited runners-scored:Ducasse 3-0; Roses 1-1; Barnett 1-0.
Umpires:HP: Cade Williamson. 1B: Nate Grant.
Weather:82 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:6 mph, L To R.
First pitch:7:03 PM.
T:2:58.
Att:352.
Venue:TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
June 13, 2025