River Turtles open 2025 season at home tonight

The Pulaski River Turtles open their 2025 Appalachian League season at home tonight when they host the Kingsport Axmen.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Elsewhere in the Appy on opening day, the Tri-State Coal Cats travel to Elizabethton, Danville is at Greeneville, Bluefield is at Burlington and Bristol is at Johnson City.

The Danville Otterbots are the defending Appy champions.

Pulaski last reached the league championship game in 2021, losing a heartbreaker to Greeneville.

Appyleague.com