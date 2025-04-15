Robert “Bobby” Willard Hayden, Jr., age 81 of Riner, passed away Monday, April 7, 2025 at his home. Born November 19, 1943 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Robert Willard Hayden, Sr. & Ina Kanode Hayden. He was also preceded in death by his wife Donna Reed Hayden and sister Elizabeth Pennington.

Bobby was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class.

He was known for his hard work ethic and retired from Lynchburg Foundry after 34 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, his neighbors and working around his home. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and working on the tree farm.

He is survived by his

Children – Scotty (Hollie) Hayden – Draper, Barry Hayden and Emily Hayden – Richmond, Barbie Dobbins and Tudor Lang – Christiansburg

Grandchildren – Ivy Hayden, Ariana Hayden, Brandon Dobbins

Step Grandchildren – Summer Lambert, Tesla Cowan, Devin Cowan

Special Great Granddaughter – Aliza Hayden

Special Companion – Mia, his dog whom he adored and loved dearly

Special Friends and neighbors – Gary Collins, Adam (Katy) Lawrence

(A tremendous thank you, for your servant’s heart and dedication to helping Bobby)

Graveside funeral services will be held 3:00 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Robert’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.