It is with a mix of sorrow and fond remembrance that we announce the passing of Robert Mayes Henderson, 82, of Pulaski, Virginia on Saturday, April 4, 2026. He died at the Salem VA Medical Center from complications of heart disease and recently diagnosed cancer.

Robert, also know as Bob, was born in Mecklenberg County NC to the late Lola Sherrill and William Franklin Henderson on January 17, 1944. He spent a happy childhood in Huntersville, NC where at an early age he discovered his love for art, music, gardening and dogs. He attended Brevard College and graduated from The Ringling College of Art and Design as an accomplished graphic artist. In 1966 Robert joined the United States Army and proudly served as a combat photographer during the war in Vietnam.

By trade and by passion, Robert was a graphic artist who had a remarkable ability to communicate ideas through visual storytelling. After his military service he worked in the Charlotte, NC area as a graphic designer. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dru Martin, over a game of Monopoly. He told her, and all he encountered, that she was the best thing that ever happened to him in his life. They married and moved to Pulaski, VA where they established The Henderson Group providing award-winning graphic design projects for many clients including the Town of Pulaski and LewisGale Pulaski Hospital. Robert was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and was instrumental in the design and installation of the church columbarium and the Celtic cross in the church sanctuary. He was also on the Friends of Pulaski Theater Board and played a key role in restoring and reopening the historic downtown theater.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Druscilla “Dru” Martin Henderson; his sister, Shirley H. Munnerlyn; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Franklin Henderson, Jr.; and sisters, Maxine H. Brown and Harriet H. Gant.

Bob will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him, especially those who supported and cared for him and Dru during the past year: Hank Gant, Michelle Bowden, Cary Sutherland, Steve Kirkner, Ernie Wallace, Sabrina Cox, Mike Reis and Paul and Diana Bennett who adopted their beloved dog, Marley. His presence and memorable conversations will be greatly missed by his friends and caring staff at Commonwealth Senior Living where he enjoyed the last months of his life.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, VA, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Although Robert had a great love for flowers, he requested that remembrances be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 408 Jefferson Avenue North, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700