Roger Dale Crockett, Sr., age 74 of Dublin, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born January 12, 1951 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Crockett, Sr. & Mary Alma Hawks Crockett. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Marvin and Melvin Crockett.

Roger is survived by his

Wife – Melissa Dove Crockett – Dublin

Children – Jessica Farmer – Pulaski, Roger Dale Crockett, Jr. & wife, Angela – Barren Springs

Stepchildren – Lee Shirah, Dustin Shirah, Crystal Dove

Grandchildren – Macayen Farmer, Canyon Farmer, Kenneth Shirah, James Dove, Kanton Shirah

Brother – Robert Lee Crockett, Jr. – Dublin

Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date. To sign Roger’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.