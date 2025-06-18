Ronald C. Combs, 77, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Salem VA Medical Center.

Ronald was born on April 21, 1948 on Little Creek, the son of the late Robert Wesley & Hazel Lelia Woodyard Combs.

Ronald was a veteran of United States Army, serving in Okinawa, Japan. He was a hardworking, good diesel mechanic. He was a truck driver for many years. He was well known for his antique Farm All tractors.

Ronald will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Christopher & April Combs and Rusty & Misty Combs; his grandchildren, Katie Combs, Levi Combs, Alayna Combs, Isaac Combs, Amelia Combs and Zeke Combs; his step-granddaughters, Allie & Cody Harris, Jada & Micah Price and Carly & Tyler Bain; his brother & sister-in-law, Robert, Jr. & Deana Combs; his sisters & brothers-in-law, Marie Byrd, Barbara (“Bobbie”) & Tommy Ramsey, Dollie Hale, Jewel & Jerry Williams, Vaundlena (“Winnie”) & Ronnie Wills and Linda & Craig Strain; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hunter’s Cemetery with Brother David Butcher officiating.

The Combs family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.