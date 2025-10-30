Rose Marie Thomas Williams, age 66 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born February 23, 1959 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Barbara Edwards McNutt and “daddy” Alton “Mac” McNutt; Father Delbert Garfield Thomas; daughter Cherish Nicole Williams and nephew Andy Ridpath.

Rose will be missed by her

Son – Russel Shane (Suzanne) Williams – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Brandon Williams, Gabe Williams

Siblings – Kathy (Frankie) Ridpath – Pulaski, Richard “Ricky” (Debbie) Thomas – Pulaski, Mike (Bonnie) McNutt – GA

Special Friend – Tammy Thompson

Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM – Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.