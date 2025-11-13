May 29, 1925 – November 10, 2025

Rose Marie Wehle, 100, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 10, 2025. She was born in Hicksville, NY, the daughter of the late Ben and Rose Mirabella. Her family moved from New York to New Jersey to Ohio and then settled in Kentucky. As she got older, she moved to Virginia to be with her daughter, Karen.

Rose Marie was a member of the Red Hatters and did volunteer work with both children and adults. She had a very close group of friends that called themselves the “Gibson Girls” which included Lucielle Gibson, Thelma Ishmal, Millie Ray, Betty Sales, and Iris Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and their wives, Charles (Martha), Anthony (Martha), Ben (Florence) and Richard (Janet) Mirabella.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter and son-in-law, Karen Marie and Glenn Davis Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Ss. Francis and John Catholic Parish at Cardome, 806 Cincinnati Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324, with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Georgetown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ss. Francis and John Catholic Parish at https://ssfrancisjohn.org.

The Wehle/Johnson families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia and Johnson Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky.