Sadie Ann McGuire, age 51 of Radford, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born in Radford, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Patsy McGuire Dirk. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Susan Lucas and niece, Kelly Creed.

Sadie was known for her beauty and her strength. Muscular Dystrophy held her hostage for 21 years. She will be so very missed by her family but is walking those streets of gold and after so much suffering she has gained her heavenly reward.

She is survived by her

Sister – Rhonda (Donnie) Turpin

Sister By Love – Pamela Lewis

Nephews – Chris Adkins, Matthew Lucas and Jeffery Creed, Jr.

Niece – Pamela Lucas

Great Nephews – Ryan Hinkley, Hunter West

Great Nieces – Paisley Adkins, Marley Creed

Her Caregiver and significant other – William Andrew Stillwell

Family memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced.

