Sale of Shelor Motor Mile Ford dealership to Duncan Ford Mazda announced

With both excitement and sadness, Shelor Motor Mile announces the sale of its Ford dealership to Duncan Ford Mazda.

Motor Mile owners Larry Shelor and David Hagan purchased the Ford dealership from Homer Cox in 1994 and moved it from its downtown Christiansburg location to the Motor Mile complex at I-81 Exit 118.

Cox remained a partner in the business until his death in 2005.

Today’s Motor Mile has its roots in founder Lew Shelor’s acquisition of Teel Chevrolet in 1974, and the group has grown by adding new franchises every few years since then.

In Blacksburg, the Duncan family has owned its Ford dealership since 1963. The dealership was started by patriarch Paul Duncan and later passed on to siblings David, Gerald, and Martha Duncan (Miller).

Even though the Montgomery County market area has long been identified by Ford Motor Company as not being large enough to support two competing dealerships, both companies have been able to not only survive but thrive as Ford dealers. However, increased manufacturer demands for modern facilities, new equipment, extensive personnel training, and technology initiatives such as Electric Vehicle chargers create a challenging environment for auto dealers and make it vitally important to have enough customer base to justify the capital investment required.

Although a sale had been jokingly contemplated by both parties on and off for years, timing had never been quite right and the friendly competition between the two family-owned automotive groups made it difficult to imagine either one giving up a franchise to the other.

In July 2024, in a move that surprised everyone (including the principals themselves), a deal was struck between elder Duncan sibling, Gary Duncan, and David Hagan of Motor Mile to purchase the Honda and Hyundai dealerships in Christiansburg.

As the dust settled on that transaction and both groups looked toward their respective futures, it seemed that now might be the right time to give serious consideration to Ford’s analysis of the market size. Discussions ensued, and in a remarkably quick and matter-of-fact manner, agreement was reached.

For Motor Mile, the sale of its Ford store opens a high-visibility spot on its interstate-adjacent campus, and it is likely that both Honda and Hyundai will relocate there in newly constructed facilities.

For the Duncan family, the acquisition offers the opportunity to continue its focus on being a legacy Ford dealership without the distraction of a direct competitor in its back door.

Both groups are excited about the new opportunities and look forward to serving their mutual, often shared, customers for decades to come.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-April.