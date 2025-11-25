Salem VA Health Care System to Host Quarterly Veteran Town Hall

SALEM, VIRGINIA — The Salem VA Health Care System will host its Quarterly Town Hall Meeting for Veterans on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Building 5 Auditorium of the Salem VA Medical Center (1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153).

At the Town Hall, Leadership from the Salem VA Health Care System and the Roanoke Regional Veteran Benefits Administration Office will be present to provide current information on the respective areas they oversee – including local operations, local initiatives, local metrics, new local care offerings, and the overall quality of care provided by the Salem VA Health Care System over the last quarter.

Veterans attending the Town Hall who have questions they would like addressed may email them to VHASAMPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV by Tuesday December 2, 2025.

Media who plan on attending are asked to RSVP to: VHASAMPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV

Salem VA Health Care System Veteran Town Hall meetings are conducted quarterly.