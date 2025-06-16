Salem VA Health Care System to Host Quarterly Veteran Town Hall

SALEM, VIRGINIA — The Salem VA Health Care System will host its Quarterly Town Hall Meeting for Veterans on Friday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the Building 5 Auditorium of the Salem VA Medical Center (1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153).

At the Town Hall, leadership from the Salem VA Health Care System and the Roanoke Regional Veteran Benefits Administration Office will be present to provide current information on the respective areas they oversee – including local operations, local initiatives, local metrics, new local care offerings, and the overall quality of care provided by the Salem VA Health Care System over the last quarter.

Veterans attending the Town Hall who have questions they would like addressed may email them to VHASAMPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV by Wednesday, June 18.

At the Town Hall, Vietnam-era Veterans will be presented with a Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative pin from Dr. Rebecca Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA Health Care System. This pin is for Vietnam-era Veterans who have not previously received one as part of the special recognition for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Any Veterans who would like to receive a Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative pin should email VHASAMPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV with their name, branch, and years that they served.

Media who plan on attending are asked to RSVP to: VHASAMPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV

Salem VA Health Care System Veteran Town Hall meetings are conducted quarterly.