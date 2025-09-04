School board meets Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for a regular school board meeting at the Pulaski County School Board office located at 100 Northwood Drive, Pulaski, Virginia, 24301. There will be a closed session before the meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance/School Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board