Staff Report

Keslyn Secrist announced today that she will play basketball for the Murray State Racers.

Secrist graduated from Pulaski County’s High School in 2023 and is the school’s all-time leader scorer.

As a Cougar, Secrist was a VHSL Class 4 All-State player in 2022 and 2023.

Secrist is transferring from Indiana State, where she led the Sycamores in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game.