Senators re-introduce bill to designate Blue Ridge Music Center’s amphitheater after Boucher

The designation of Blue Ridge Music Center’s outdoor amphitheater as the ‘Rick Boucher Amphitheater’ will honor the area’s 14-term congressman

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) reintroduced legislation to formally designate the Blue Ridge Music Center’s outdoor amphitheater the “Rick Boucher Amphitheater” after former Rep. Rick Boucher.

“We are deeply appreciative of Congressman Boucher’s commitment to public service, and his continued work for Southwest Virginia,” the senators said. “We can think of no better way to honor his years of public service than by dedicating this treasured music center, which he championed during his years in office, after him.”

Former Rep. Boucher, an Abingdon native, represented Southwest Virginia’s ninth congressional district in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 2011. Rep. Boucher was an early supporter of the development of the Blue Ridge Music Center and continued to advocate for the project throughout his tenure. He also served as the Chairman of the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet as well as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Air Quality while in Congress.

Located in Galax, VA, the Blue Ridge Music Center is home to a visitor center, outdoor amphitheater, indoor interpretive center, and the Roots of American Music Museum, which highlights the historical significance of the region’s musical culture. The museum was featured in USA TODAY’s Top 10 Best Free Museums in the United States for 2025. The Blue Ridge Music Center is operated by the National Park Service with musical programming coordinated through a partnership with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. On August 25, 2022, Sen. Kaine toured the center and performed at Midday Mountain Music.

The legislation previouslypassed the Senate on December 23, 2022 but did not pass the House of Representatives before the end of the 117th Congress.