Services set for Saturday, Nov. 8 for former Pulaski Police Chief Herb Cooley

A former Pulaski Police Chief has died.

Herb Cooley passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, one day after his 83rd birthday. He died at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, where he was in hospice from prolonged cardiac issues.

He retired to the South Carolina coast in 2011 after an illustrious 45-year career in law enforcement. He retired as Chief of Police in Vinton, a position he held for 11 years after leaving Pulaski.

Cooley was born in Grayson County and served as a radio operator in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years. In 1966, he began his career at High Point Police Department, where he worked in the patrol, traffic, and detective divisions, leaving the North Carolina department as narcotics sergeant.

After several years with the North Carolina Office of the Public Defender, Cooley came to Virginia to serve as Chief Deputy for the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office from 1980 to 1994. During that time, he received a Master’s Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and was a graduate of the globally-esteemed FBI National Academy in Quantico.

Cooley’s tenure as Chief of Police for the Town of Pulaski, from 1994 to 2000, marked a period of transformative change, modernization and community-focused policing. Arriving in a department with minimal technological resources and a growing need for structured oversight, Chief Cooley instituted programs and policies that not only strengthened the department’s operational efficiency but also deepened its connection with the citizens it served.

One of Chief Cooley’s most notable achievements was the establishment of a narcotics K-9 unit. Recognizing the challenges posed by drug trafficking and the limitations of relying solely on state resources, Cooley proposed a six-month trial for the use of a dog owned and handled by Cpl. M.D. Dowdy. With a careful plan covering training, veterinary care, insurance and adherence to state and federal regulations, the program proved cost-effective and responsive to the town’s needs. The K-9 unit allowed officers to respond immediately to drug-related calls, enhancing both public safety and investigative efficiency.

Under Cooley’s leadership, the department also pursued innovative equipment upgrades and operational improvements. Older patrol vehicles were converted for K-9 use, a step van was re-purposed as a tactical van and mobile command center, and in-car camcorders were introduced to increase officer safety and accountability.

Each of these changes reflected Cooley’s commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with operational excellence, ensuring that every dollar spent on the department maximized public benefit.

Chief Cooley emphasized the importance of training and professional development. The department’s officers participated in specialized exercises, including advanced weapons and tactical drills, sniper and hostage-rescue training, and integration exercises with military personnel. Cooley also oversaw the restructuring of the New River Regional Police Academy, enabling the department to provide local training aligned with state standards. By the time of his departure, Pulaski boasted 19 officers certified as general instructors for Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services — a testament to his investment in education and expertise.

A cornerstone of Cooley’s philosophy was community policing. He championed neighborhood advisory groups, foot and bike patrols, and aggressive traffic enforcement programs aimed at removing habitual offenders and improving overall public safety. Cooley introduced the Citizens Police Academy, which provided local residents with a 12-week course on law enforcement operations, including traffic enforcement, radar, and firearms simulation. The program fostered trust and understanding between the police and the community, offering transparency into the department’s mission while encouraging civic participation.

Cooley’s leadership extended to administrative efficiency and resource management. He carefully navigated budget constraints while leveraging grant opportunities to fund equipment and personnel. During his tenure, the department received nearly $1 million in grants, supplementing the town’s budget and allowing for critical programs without added financial burden on residents. Additionally, he implemented innovative staffing and scheduling practices, such as 12-hour shifts for dispatchers and strategic lateral transfers, to maximize personnel effectiveness without reducing staff.

The department’s modernization under Cooley included extensive computerization, with inter-office email, internet access, and incident-based reporting systems introduced to improve communications and efficiency. The police department also enforced initiatives targeting inoperable vehicles and public safety hazards, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to law enforcement that went beyond responding to incidents.

Chief Cooley’s tenure was marked by professional recognition and public praise. Local media highlighted his work in bringing the department into the “cyber” age, expanding grant-funded programs, and fostering community engagement. His forward-thinking leadership resulted in safer streets, better-trained officers, and stronger ties between law enforcement and the residents of Pulaski.

In August 2000, Cooley resigned to accept the position of Chief of Police for the Town of Vinton, seeking the opportunity to manage a smaller department while continuing his commitment to excellence.

His six years in Pulaski left a lasting legacy of modernization, community policing, and professional development that set a new standard for the department and for law enforcement in the region. Under his guidance, Pulaski police officers were not only better equipped and trained, but also more deeply connected to the citizens they serve, ensuring the safety, trust, and well-being of the community for years to come.

Herb Cooley’s tenure in Pulaski stands as a testament to the impact of dedicated leadership, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to public service. The programs he implemented, the officers he trained, and the community relationships he nurtured continue to shape the department’s operations and exemplify a model of modern, effective, and community-oriented policing.

In 2016, his son, Zach, wrote and published Herb Cooley: The Law Enforcement Career of My Father.

A celebration of life will be held for Cooley on Saturday, November 8th at 1 p.m. at Coal Creek Community Church in Galax. A graveside service will immediately follow at Coal Creek Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the church. Plans for a future memorial scholarship are in the works.

Cooley is survived by his wife Rhonda, four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter. His brother, Doug, who held his own distinguished career as a police officer, also survives.