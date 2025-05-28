Several Cougars land spots on All-District teams

Lawrence, Newberry only Cougars to make First Teams

Staff Report

Several Pulaski County High School athletes have been named to the All-River Ridge District First and Second teams and honorable mention in baseball, soccer and softball.

In baseball, seniors third baseman Andrew Newberry and outfielder Chase Lawrence were named to the All-District First Team.

Named to the Second Team as a designated hitter was sophomore Boone Blevins.

Honorable mentions in baseball were seniors Zach Dalton, catcher and Johnny Anderson, pitcher.

No less than five members of the Cougars’ softball team were named to the All-District Second Team. Those named were senior outfielder Morgan Vest, junior pitcher Sophia Hall, junior first baseman Addison Puckett, junior shortstop Victoria Hale and junior utility player Sara Ritter.

Three Cougars were also named Honorable Mention, including senior outfielder Madolyn Legg and juniors Emma Nester, second base, and catcher Addison Dean.

In soccer, junior Leona Reed was named Second Team All-District at forward.

Four Cougars were named Honorable Mention, including freshman Jagger Davis, sophomore Palyn Sweet and seniors Sophia Hanson and Reese Nolan.

And in boys soccer, the Cougars had two named to the Second Team. They were forward Sammy Carrasco, a junior and midfielder Mason Covey, a sophomore.

Named Honorable Mention were goalkeeper Kasch Morrell, a junior and defenseman Zeke Wilson, a senior.