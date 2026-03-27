Several free summer camps offered at NRCC this summer

New River Community College will offer four free camps in Dublin and Christiansburg for local middle and high school students this summer. Registration for the camps will open Wednesday, April 1.

XLR8 Academy (Xperiential Learning & Real-world Engineering)

This camp is open for students age 12-17. Students will experience engineering design & manufacturing technology through an introduction to robotics, engineering software applications, additive manufacturing (3D printing), an introduction to application programming, and mechanical and technical drawing.

An Intro Academy for middle school students will run June 1-5 from 8:45 a.m.-noon at the college’s Christiansburg site, with another option that will run July 6-10 from 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m. An Intro Academy for high school students will run June 1-5 from 12:45 p.m.-4 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site. An Intro Girls Academy for middle and high school students will run July 6-10 from 8:45 a.m.-noon at the college’s Christiansburg site. An Advanced Academy for middle and high school students will be held June 15-18 from 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site. Lunch/snacks will be included at this camp.

CSI Summer Camp

This camp is open for students age 12 to 17. Students will be exposed to all aspects of Crime Scene Investigating with hands-on experiences including crime scene & criminal investigation, forensic lab techniques, criminal justice technology, and more.

The CSI: Middle School Camp will run June 22-24 from 9 a.m. until noon at NRCC in Dublin. The CSI: High School Camp will run June 22-26 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

Law & Order Summer Camp

This camp is open for middle and high school students, ages 12 to 17. Students will have an immersive trial experience, learning court procedures and practicing legal techniques, and pouring into an exciting case. Students will have the pleasure of showing off what they’ve learned and prepared in a mock trial at the end of the week.

The camp for middle school students will be June 8-12 from 9 a.m.-noon at NRCC in Dublin. The camp for high school students will run June 8-12 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

Public Safety Summer Camp

This camp is open for middle and high school students, ages 12 to 17. Students will encounter the world of public safety, training with firefighters and law enforcement officers, learning EMS skills, discovering emergency management roles, and touring NRV 911.

The camp for middle school students will be held June 29-July 2 from 9 a.m.-noon at the college’s Christiansburg site. The camp for high school students will run June 29-July 2 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site.

For more information about any of the camps or to register, visit www.nr.edu/camp or email camps@nr.edu.