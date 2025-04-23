Several free summer camps offered at NRCC this summer

New River Community College will be offering four free camps in Dublin and Christiansburg for local middle and high school students this summer.

Engineering, Design & Manufacturing Summer Camp

This camp is open for students age 12-17. Students will fly mini drones while exploring the field of aeronautics, solve engineering challenges, and convert student ideas into 3D models using cutting-edge technology.

An Intro Camp for middle school students will run June 2-5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site. An Intro Camp for high school students will run June 16-18 and 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site. An Advanced Camp for middle and high school students will be held July 7-10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site. Lunch will be included at this camp.

CSI Summer Camp

This camp is open for students age 12 to 17. Students will be exposed to all aspects of Crime Scene Investigating with hands-on experiences including crime scene & criminal investigation, forensic lab techniques, criminal justice technology, and more.

The CSI: Middle School Camp will run June 9-11 from 9 a.m. until noon at NRCC in Dublin. The CSI: High School Camp will run June 9-13 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

Law & Order Summer Camp

This camp is open for middle and high school students. Students will have an immersive trial experience, learning court procedures and practicing legal techniques, culminating in a mock trial at the Pulaski County courthouse.

The camp for middle school students will be June 24-27 from 9 a.m.-noon at NRCC in Dublin. The camp for high school students will run June 23-27 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

First Responder Summer Camp

This camp is open for middle and high school students. Students will encounter the world of first responders, touring NRV911, running the BPD obstacle course, training with firefighters, learning EMS skills, and discovering emergency management roles.

The camp for middle school students will be held July 14-18 from 9 a.m.-noon at the college’s Christiansburg site. The camp for high school students will run July 14-18 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the college’s Christiansburg site.

For more information about any of the camps or to register, visit www.nr.edu/camp or email camps@nr.edu.