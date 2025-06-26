Severe thunderstorm warning for Pulaski County, Radford

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia...
Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia...
The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia...
West central Floyd County in southwestern Virginia...
Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia...
* Until 715 PM EDT.
* At 617 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claytor Dam,
or over Radford, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Christiansburg...
Radford...
Pulaski...
Dublin...
Poplar Hill...
Pilot...
and Eggleston.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to
ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room of a
sturdy building. Stay away from windows.
Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in
ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and
minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid
hydroplaning.