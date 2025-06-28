Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service BLACKSBURG VA
637 PM EDT Sat Jun 28 2025
The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia...
* Until 730 PM EDT.
* At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dublin,
moving southeast at 5 mph. Other strong storms were located
between Dublin and Pulaski.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Pulaski...
Dublin...
Allisonia...
Claytor Dam...
Claytor Lake State Park...
Draper...
and Graysontown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your
safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Stay away from windows.