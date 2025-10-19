Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... Western Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Smyth County in southwestern Virginia... Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia... Bland County in southwestern Virginia... Wythe County in southwestern Virginia... North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia... Southern Summers County in southeastern West Virginia... Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia... Southwestern Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Welch to Tazewell to Chilhowie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bluefield... Wytheville... Bland... Princeton... Marion... Tazewell... and Pearisburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on X.