Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service BLACKSBURG VA
Issued by National Weather Service Raleigh NC
1250 PM EDT Thu May 8 2025
The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia...
Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia...
Southeastern Bland County in southwestern Virginia...
Northeastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia...
Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia...
Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia...
* Until 145 PM EDT.
* At 1250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wytheville,
moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Pulaski...
Wytheville...
Dublin...
Indian Valley...
Max Meadows...
Patterson...
and Willis.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your
safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Stay away from windows.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any
size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees
or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free
at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be
shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and
on Twitter.