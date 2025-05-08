Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service BLACKSBURG VA Issued by National Weather Service Raleigh NC 1250 PM EDT Thu May 8 2025 The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia... Southeastern Bland County in southwestern Virginia... Northeastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia... Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia... Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wytheville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pulaski... Wytheville... Dublin... Indian Valley... Max Meadows... Patterson... and Willis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.