September 29, 1946

June 10, 2025

Sharon Worley Armbrister, 78, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025. She was retired from Highland Memory Gardens where she was the office administrator. She was a charter member of Dublin Christian Church where she was very active as a Sunday School teacher, treasurer, choir member, and many other activities. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Spencer and Jessie Bagwell Worley; and a brother, Larry Dean Worley Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Gary Armbrister; nephew, Col. Larry Dean Worley (USAF Retired) and Sandy; great niece and nephew, Carmen and Luke Worley; sister-in-law, Diane Worley; and many other relatives, church family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Dublin Christian Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Ministers Charles Pruett, Terry Hodge and Dennis Trail officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Armbrister family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com