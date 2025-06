WINCHESTER — Ohanna Napper, of Radford, is one of 1,053 students who earned a spot on Shenandoah University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full-time in baccalaureate degree programs and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Dean’s List students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for the university’s President’s List.