Sheriff’s Department seeks information on missing Dublin man
Selwyn Maurice Stuart of Dublin is currently missing. According to family members, Mr. Stuart has not been seen or heard from since May 30, 2025. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 27 years of age. Mr. Stuart has several tattoos, including a teardrop on his face, and a sun on his neck. He is known to frequent several areas in the New River Valley, including Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Dublin, and Radford. If you have any information concerning Mr. Stuart’s whereabouts, please contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (540)980-7800.