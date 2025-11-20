Sherman Ted Richardson, age 84 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, November 19, 2025 with his sons by his side at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, Virginia. Born March 10, 1941in Sylvatus, Virginia he was the son of the late Loranza “Ranza” Richardson & Hattie Ellen Helms Richardson. He was also preceded in death by his wife earlier this year, Norma Estella Richardson (7-16-2025) and all of his brothers and sisters.

Ted is survived by his

Sons – Tim (Candice) Richardson – Pulaski, Brian Richardson & Mary Wickline – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Chelsey Richardson, Kim Owens, TJ Richardson, John Richardson, II, Mickey Richardson, Jesse Richardson

Great Grandchildren – Brantley Gray, Lane Richardson, Wyatt Owens, Mason Owens

Bonus Grandchildren – Madailen Adams, Pierce Johnson, Alex Richardson, James Johnson and David Munsey

Sisters-in-law – Bonnie Richardson – Pulaski, Maxine (Tim) Spencer – Pulaski

Brother-in-law – Lewis Sheppard – Christiansburg

Memorial services will be held 7:00 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

